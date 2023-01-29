Mission: Service — Retired Air Force lieutenant colonel honored with award at Creighton game

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Saturday night a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel took to the court of the Creighton basketball game to be honored for his decades of service.

Lt. Col. John Glen Weaver retired after 22 years in the Air Force. While serving Weaver, was deployed 11 times all over the world, including to the Middle East and Southwest Asia.

Weaver was chief of the 55th wing command post while he was stationed at Offutt Air Force base and in his post-military career has thrown his hat in the ring as a political candidate hoping to represent Nebraska in DC.

“You are representing the United States of America in a combat operation. That our elected leaders, which I'm applying to the United States senate to be, sent you to do the nation’s business,” said retired Lt. Col. Weaver. “That was the coolest thing about it. Obviously, the buttons on the airplanes, doing the combat missions and doing air refueling is fun. But it was such an honor to be able to support and defend the Constitution and defend the United States of America.”

In addition to his candidacy for the senate, Lt. Col. Weaver also ran for office this summer as a candidate in the Republican primary for Nebraska's first congressional district.

