Mission: Service — Sergeant Larry Quilliam honored with award at Creighton game

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Ahead of Veterans Day, a local veteran received recognition from his community.

Sergeant Larry Quilliam was awarded the Mission Service Award by Berry Law at the Creighton University men's basketball game against North Dakota on Thursday night.

Quilliam is a Vietnam veteran and commander of the largest VFW post in Nebraska but humbly wanted to share the recognition.

"Veterans Day is an honor to all veterans, whether they served in foreign wars or stayed in peaceful climbs. Regardless, we want to appreciate all our veterans who have done so much for this country. And what a small number of our total population that is. They mean a lot to us, and always will," said Quilliam.

