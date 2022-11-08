Mission: Service — Sgt. Jason Thomas honored for service at Creighton game

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The college basketball regular season kicked off tonight at the CHI Health Center but it wasn't just the Bluejays getting the spotlight at Monday's game.

Just after halftime, Creighton brought out a special guest for tonight's game, Sergeant Jason Thomas. Thomas, a Creighton Graduate, was awarded the Mission Service award by Berry Law in recognition of his service to our country.

Thomas said he was honored to be given the award but couldn't have gotten it without the help of his fellow soldiers.

"A lot of veterans, a lot of guys who worked with us they didn't get a lot of recognition. It's usually a lot of the combat guys but we couldn't have done anything we did without our support, our mechanics and our medics," said Thomas.

With Veteran's Day right around the corner, Thomas wanted to remind folks to say thank you to the veterans in our community.

Especially those who might not have received the recognition they deserve while they served.

