MISSION: SERVICE — What is the Military Entrance and Processing Station in Omaha?

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Military Entrance and Processing Station (MEPS) in Omaha is one of several dozen locations in the U.S. where recruits are thoroughly vetted before entering one of the branches of the armed forces.

These locations are part of the U.S. Military Entrance Processing Command (USMEPCOM) and the facility serves as the bridge between recruiting and training members in the U.S.

A typical day for an applicant going through MEPS begins before sunrise. Many applicants spend a portion of their day going through three primary screenings.



The first screening is a testing evaluation. This evaluation narrows down the jobs an applicant is qualified to do.

The next is the medical examination. At this point, the military is going through the applicant's medical history and current physical state.

The last check is a background check. These screenings include checks of an applicant's criminal, credit, and references.

Finally, applicants may take their oath of enlistment closer to the end of their time at MEPS. The organization’s motto is "Freedom's Front Door."

According to USMEPCOM, the command is staffed by about 20% uniformed personnel and 80% Department of the Army civilians. The organization's values are Integrity, Teamwork, Professionalism, and Respect.

To learn more about which full-time and part-time opportunities are available in the U.S. military, click the link below for each service branch.

Air Force: https://www.airforce.com

Army: www.goarmy.com

Coast Guard: https://www.gocoastguard.com

Marines: https://www.marines.com

Navy: https://www.navy.com/

Space Force: https://www.spaceforce.com/

