Omaha Police officer receives Mission Service Award at Creighton game

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Wednesday was a big night at the CHI Health Center for Creighton senior night, but also a veteran in the community.

Omaha Police Department Officer Jeffrey Kilgore received the Mission Service Award.

He is a retired lieutenant colonel who earned a bronze star, but it's not about the awards for him.

"Did three tours, one in Bosnia, one in Afghanistan, and one in Iraq. I was hurt pretty bad in an airborne operation jumping out of an airplane and was medically retired as a lieutenant colonel after 32 years in the U.S. military," said Kilgore.

Kilgore served in the U.S. Coast Guard and the Army National Guard for Kansas and Nebraska. He even led his brigade as an intelligence officer.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.