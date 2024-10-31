Remains of Korean War soldier to be buried with honors

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV)- Remains of a soldier from the Korean War have been identified and on October 18, 2024, he was laid to rest at the Omaha National Cemetery.

The soldier will be buried with full military honors.

Family members expressed gratitude and relief for the closure.

The identification was part of an ongoing effort to account for missing soldiers.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Closure for a family about 70 years later.

Private First-Class Charles Vorel Jr. was reported missing in action in the Korean War, July of 1950.

Through d-n-a, Vorel was identified, and his remains were brought home to family.

Today a proper burial.

His niece says it's been a whirlwind since April, when his remains were identified.

Pam Johnson told us she wasn't sure this day would ever come.

“I never thought, you know, it means a lot. I wish my grandmother, you know, it means a lot”

She also shared with us hearing a story of how at one point her uncle debated between joining the army or the priesthood.

