'The Wall that Heals' on display in Council Bluffs over Memorial Day weekend; volunteers needed

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — The Wall that Heals is coming to Council Bluffs over Memorial Day. It's a three-quarters replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. and Pottawattamie County is looking for volunteers to help with the project.

LEARN MORE | POTTCOUNTY-IA.GOV

WATCH KATRINA'S STORY HERE

Wall that Heals coming to Southwest Iowa

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

An enduring symbol of the sacrifices made by service members during the Vietnam War is coming to Council Bluffs.

I'm southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel.

Over Memorial Day weekend, a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial will be here at Lewis Central High School.

Pottawattamie County is looking for volunteers to help with the memorial, which is a three-quarters replica of the wall in Washington DC. It also includes an honor roll of other service members who later died as a result of their service in that war.

The display — called The Wall That Heals — is open 24 hours a day. Volunteers of all abilities are needed for a variety of jobs, including setting up the display and staffing the mobile information center.

Interested neighbors can learn more in my web story on Pottawattamie County website.

