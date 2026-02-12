Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
'The Wall that Heals' on display in Council Bluffs over Memorial Day weekend; volunteers needed

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — The Wall that Heals is coming to Council Bluffs over Memorial Day. It's a three-quarters replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. and Pottawattamie County is looking for volunteers to help with the project.

Wall that Heals coming to Southwest Iowa

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

An enduring symbol of the sacrifices made by service members during the Vietnam War is coming to Council Bluffs.

I'm southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel.

Over Memorial Day weekend, a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial will be here at Lewis Central High School.

Pottawattamie County is looking for volunteers to help with the memorial, which is a three-quarters replica of the wall in Washington DC. It also includes an honor roll of other service members who later died as a result of their service in that war.

The display — called The Wall That Heals — is open 24 hours a day. Volunteers of all abilities are needed for a variety of jobs, including setting up the display and staffing the mobile information center.

Interested neighbors can learn more in my web story on Pottawattamie County website.

