Turning tragedy into a mission: Why an Omaha man is walking the '50 Mile March'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The annual 50 Mile March is next month, raising awareness and money for veteran mental health and homelessness. Reporter Molly Hudson spoke with one of this year's participants who is turning a family tragedy into a mission with a purpose.

November 20, 2022, is a day Brett Allen and his son, Brennan, will never forget. Brett's ex-wife, Cari Allen, was killed by a man she had dated.

"The individual that took Cari's life was a 20-year veteran, so then, you know, we've got one side of people could say, well, then you should, you know, just hate on veterans, because then all veterans are bad. Well, it's one person and obviously, someone that did something like he did, there is something wrong," Brett said.

Brett doesn't know if mental health was a factor in what happened to Cari. Even so, he's stepping up to make a change by participating in the 50 Mile March.

"Let's get the veterans the help they need before they, you know, hurt someone else or hurt themselves, so families can avoid going through what we had to go through," Brett said.

Molly: "What would Cari think of you participating in a march like this?"

Brett: "Cari would be all aboard. She'd actually probably be mad at me that it has taken me so long to do something. Cari, if there was one word to describe Cari, it would be advocate."

50 Mile March Executive Director Brianne Schuler says this year Brett and nearly 200 others will take on the feat, with a goal of raising $1 million.

"Brett could have chosen to not do something. He could have chosen to have anger in his heart over something that happened to him and his family. Instead, he chose to embrace the veteran community and realized that we could be doing more so that his story doesn't happen again," Schuler said.

"If I can just save one family from having to go through what I did, you know, give me the 50 Mile March, the blisters and the sore knees and the sore back. I will do it all day," Brett said.

You can come out to the finish line on August 24th at Nebraska Brewing Company to support the marchers.

For more information about the 50 Mile March visit the foundation's website.

To see more about Brett's story, visit his fundraising page.