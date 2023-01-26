Two brothers honored with Mission: Service award at Creighton game

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Creighton men's basketball played Saint John's on Wednesday at the CHI Health Center and a new Mission Service award was presented.

For the first time, a pair of brothers were both honored. Recently retired U.S. Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Patrick Shelton and Marine Corps Colonel James Shelton have long and decorated careers.

"When you travel the world, you come back with greater appreciation. I think for what you have- the people, the communities, the sense of giving and sense of service," said James Shelton.

"James and I grew up in a military family. Our dad was in the Air Force for 20 years, so that's what we knew and we understood and service before self attitude- and pride came through from our parents and helped us complete the journey that we have been on," said Patrick Shelton.

Patrick says a coworker at Union Pacific nominated him and he wanted his brother to be included.

