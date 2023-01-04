U.S. Navy officer receives Mission: Service award at Creighton game

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In between the action of Creighton versus Seton Hall at the CHI Center on Tuesday a veteran received the honor of the Mission Service Award.

Ulysses Larios was a part of the longest aircraft deployment since the Cold War.

Larios served in the Navy as a petty officer, second class maintenance administrator.

"This is for my family. My family has been through a lot of stuff. My wife, we got married and I went to a deployment after that. This is also to her, for her strength. And my little brother that gave me that award that's why I couldn't have picked a better person," he said.

Larios was the first in his family to serve in the Navy and said things like Creighton games are a reminder of what it means to be home, and things worth fighting for.

