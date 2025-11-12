Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMission Service

Actions

Veterans Day ceremony honors service members at Omaha's Memorial Park

Veterans and community leaders gathered at Memorial Park in central Omaha on Monday to honor service members of all ages and remember those who gave their lives for our country.
Veterans Day ceremony honors service members at Omaha's Memorial Park
Posted

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Veterans and community leaders gathered at Memorial Park in central Omaha on Monday to honor service members of all ages and remember those who gave their lives for our country.

The American flag waved from above as the Veterans Day ceremony brought together attendees, including Governor Jim Pillen, Congressman Don Bacon, and Omaha Mayor John Ewing Jr.

"Recently, I had someone thank a veteran for their service, and they said you were worth it, and that is the spirit in which our veterans have served this country; they believe that this country and all of us are worth it, so I say thank you," Ewing said.

The ceremony concluded shortly after noon with the playing of taps and a rendition of "America the Beautiful."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Mary From Your Neighborhood 960x720.jpg

More News In Your Neighborhood