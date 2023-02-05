Vietnam Veteran honored with Mission: Service award at Creighton game

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Saturday night the Creighton basketball team and Berry Law honored a veteran who served across the country and overseas during his military career.

The honoree was Vietnam veteran Jim Thrane. Thrane enlisted in July of 1968 and was stationed in Louisiana and Georgia before receiving orders to go to Vietnam. Thrane served as a point man before enrolling in sniper training. He was awarded the Purple Heart for injuries sustained while serving.

“It's a great honor. I went into the service from Omaha, and I came back here,” said Thrane. “It's a whole lot different homecoming. This is sort of a homecoming for me right now today.”

Thrane served as a company clerk at Fort Hood for the remaining six months of his service after returning from Japan to the United States. He was discharged in 1969.

