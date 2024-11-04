Volunteers assemble more than 200 bags to deliver to veterans this week

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Now in year four, gratitude is central to the Vet Bags program.
- Volunteers filled bags and baskets today, preparing to deliver the 'thank yous' before Veterans Day on Monday.
- Last year, they reached veterans in five counties.
- Since support for the campaign has grown, organizers hope to reach veterans in two additional counties this year: Harrison and Pottawattamie.
- "They love it. They are very appreciative. Just the simple fact that somebody is taking the time to say 'thank you' to them," Chris Byous, president of Omaha Federal Credit Union, said of veterans' reactions.
