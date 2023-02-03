Watch Now
Missouri rolls out recreational marijuana licenses to KC-area dispensaries

KSHB's Caroline Hogan is live at Fresh Green Dispensary where the dispensary is prepared to begin selling recreational marijuana sales Friday.
Posted at 1:42 PM, Feb 03, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — Employees at Fresh Green, From the Earth, Local Cannabis Company and Greenlight dispensaries woke up Friday to learn their businesses had been approved to sell recreational marijuana.

The dispensaries shared with KSHB 41 their licenses were approved Friday after the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced Thursday conversion requests would begin to be approved Feb. 3 ahead of the expected Feb. 6 deadline.

Approval means businesses can sell 3 ounces per transaction to consumers 21 years of age or older.

KSHB 41 reporter Daniela Leon was told by Local Cannabis Company while it is legal to possess three ounces at a time, there is no daily limit to transactions as there is in Colorado.

To take advantage of the news of approval, Fresh Green decided to open its Waldo location at 8 a.m. and Lee’s Summit location at 9 a.m.

From the Earth reports all five stores will be open Friday with their comprehensive licenses in tote.

In the Crossroads Arts District, Homestate Dispensary was open to the public as of noon.

Part of the conversation surrounding the legalization of recreational use is taxes. One customer in North Kansas City shared their receipt with KSHB 41 to show how the fees break down.

Area facilities with approved comprehensive licenses, meaning medical and recreational use, are listed below:

ComprehensiveApproved to Operate

License

Number

Entity NameCityStatePostal Code
YESYESDIS000007Bloom Medicinals of MO, LLCCameronMO64429
YESYESDIS000008BMD Smithville LLCSmithvilleMO64089
YESYESDIS000010BMD Liberty LLCLibertyMO64068
YESYESDIS000011Vertical Enterprise, LLCSaint JosephMO64506
YESYESDIS000012Kansas City Cannabis Company LLCExcelsior SpringsMO64024
YESYESDIS000013Kansas City Cannabis Company LLCBlue SpringsMO64015
YESYESDIS000014Agri-Genesis LLCKansas CityMO64151
YESYESDIS000016True Level Investments, Inc.Saint JosephMO64506
YESYESDIS000019Riverside Wellness LLCRiversideMO64150
YESYESDIS000021BMD Cameron LLCKansas CityMO64151
YESYESDIS000023Mother Dispensaries, Inc.Saint JosephMO64503
YESYESDIS000026Kansas City Cannabis Company LLCKearneyMO64060
YESYESDIS000028Kansas City Cannabis Company LLCLee's SummitMO64064
YESYESDIS000030Mo Med Chillicothe, LLCChillicotheMO64601
YESYESDIS000035OXD 19341 LLCIndependenceMO64055
YESYESDIS000037True Level Investments, Inc.ParkvilleMO64152
YESYESDIS000039Shangri-La Cameron, LLC.LibertyMO64068
YESYESDIS000042BMD Swift LLCN Kansas CityMO64116
YESYESDIS000044OXD 351 HWY LLCRaytownMO64133
YESYESDIS000045OXD Troost LLCKansas CityMO64110
YESYESDIS000046OXD IA LLCKansas CityMO64106
YESYESDIS000048OXD SWB LLCKansas CityMO64108
YESYESDIS000050V3 MO Vending 6, LLCKansas CityMO64132
YESYESDIS000051Fresh Green LLCLee’s SummitMO64086
YESYESDIS000053SLCC, LLCKansas CityMO64127
YESYESDIS000054THF Partners LLCIndependenceMO64056
YESYESDIS000056Purple Leaf, LLCGladstoneMO64118
YESYESDIS000057Fresh Green LLCKansas CityMO64114
YESYESDIS000059Purple Leaf, LLCIndependenceMO64050
YESYESDIS000061Grassroots OpCo MO, LLCIndependenceMO64055
YESYESDIS000062Grassroots OpCo MO, LLCBlue SpringsMO64015
YESYESDIS000063THF Partners LLCKansas CityMO64147
YESYESDIS000065Elevation Cannabis, LLCKansas CityMO64130
YESYESDIS000067VMO Retail, LLCKansas CityMO64134
YESYESDIS000069THF Partners LLCKansas CityMO64132
YESYESDIS000071True Level Investments, Inc.Kansas CityMO64111
YESYESDIS000072Purple Leaf, LLCKansas CityMO64119
YESYESDIS000074CPC of Missouri, LLCKansas CityMO64111
YESYESDIS000076AW Enterprises of MO, LLCLee’s SummitMO64063
YESYESDIS000077Releaf Resources, LLCGrandviewMO64030
YESYESDIS000078TC AppliCo LLCKansas CityMO64108
YESYESDIS000146Missouri Health & Wellness, LLCSedaliaMO65301
YESYESDIS000150BMD Warrensburg LLCWarrensburgMO64093
YESYESDIS000156Missouri Health & Wellness, LLCBeltonMO64012
YESYESDIS000170Harvest of Missouri, LLCRaymoreMO64083
YESYESDIS000175THF Partners LLCHarrisonvilleMO64701
YESYESDIS000180JG Missouri LLCBeltonMO64012
YESYESDIS000186Agri-Genesis LLCClintonMO64735
YESYESDIS000191Elevation Cannabis, LLCBeltonMO64012
YESYESDIS000192Organic Remedies MO, Inc.SedaliaMO65301
YESDIS000199Kansas City Cannabis Company LLCLee's SummitMO64086
YESYESDIS000201GRD Kirksville LLCLee's SummitMO64063
YESYESDIS000204Elevation Cannabis, LLCKansas CityMO64119
YESYESDIS000207The Forest Kansas City, LLCKansas CityMO64108
YESDIS000213Mo Retail Products Group, Inc.Lee's SummitMO64086
YESDIS000214Organic Remedies MO, Inc.RaytownMO64133

