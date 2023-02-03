Missouri rolls out recreational marijuana licenses to KC-area dispensaries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — Employees at Fresh Green, From the Earth, Local Cannabis Company and Greenlight dispensaries woke up Friday to learn their businesses had been approved to sell recreational marijuana.

The dispensaries shared with KSHB 41 their licenses were approved Friday after the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced Thursday conversion requests would begin to be approved Feb. 3 ahead of the expected Feb. 6 deadline.

Approval means businesses can sell 3 ounces per transaction to consumers 21 years of age or older.

KSHB 41 reporter Daniela Leon was told by Local Cannabis Company while it is legal to possess three ounces at a time, there is no daily limit to transactions as there is in Colorado.

To take advantage of the news of approval, Fresh Green decided to open its Waldo location at 8 a.m. and Lee’s Summit location at 9 a.m.

From the Earth reports all five stores will be open Friday with their comprehensive licenses in tote.

In the Crossroads Arts District, Homestate Dispensary was open to the public as of noon.

Part of the conversation surrounding the legalization of recreational use is taxes . One customer in North Kansas City shared their receipt with KSHB 41 to show how the fees break down.

Daniela Leon/KSHB 41

Area facilities with approved comprehensive licenses, meaning medical and recreational use, are listed below:

Comprehensive Approved to Operate License Number Entity Name City State Postal Code YES YES DIS000007 Bloom Medicinals of MO, LLC Cameron MO 64429 YES YES DIS000008 BMD Smithville LLC Smithville MO 64089 YES YES DIS000010 BMD Liberty LLC Liberty MO 64068 YES YES DIS000011 Vertical Enterprise, LLC Saint Joseph MO 64506 YES YES DIS000012 Kansas City Cannabis Company LLC Excelsior Springs MO 64024 YES YES DIS000013 Kansas City Cannabis Company LLC Blue Springs MO 64015 YES YES DIS000014 Agri-Genesis LLC Kansas City MO 64151 YES YES DIS000016 True Level Investments, Inc. Saint Joseph MO 64506 YES YES DIS000019 Riverside Wellness LLC Riverside MO 64150 YES YES DIS000021 BMD Cameron LLC Kansas City MO 64151 YES YES DIS000023 Mother Dispensaries, Inc. Saint Joseph MO 64503 YES YES DIS000026 Kansas City Cannabis Company LLC Kearney MO 64060 YES YES DIS000028 Kansas City Cannabis Company LLC Lee's Summit MO 64064 YES YES DIS000030 Mo Med Chillicothe, LLC Chillicothe MO 64601 YES YES DIS000035 OXD 19341 LLC Independence MO 64055 YES YES DIS000037 True Level Investments, Inc. Parkville MO 64152 YES YES DIS000039 Shangri-La Cameron, LLC. Liberty MO 64068 YES YES DIS000042 BMD Swift LLC N Kansas City MO 64116 YES YES DIS000044 OXD 351 HWY LLC Raytown MO 64133 YES YES DIS000045 OXD Troost LLC Kansas City MO 64110 YES YES DIS000046 OXD IA LLC Kansas City MO 64106 YES YES DIS000048 OXD SWB LLC Kansas City MO 64108 YES YES DIS000050 V3 MO Vending 6, LLC Kansas City MO 64132 YES YES DIS000051 Fresh Green LLC Lee’s Summit MO 64086 YES YES DIS000053 SLCC, LLC Kansas City MO 64127 YES YES DIS000054 THF Partners LLC Independence MO 64056 YES YES DIS000056 Purple Leaf, LLC Gladstone MO 64118 YES YES DIS000057 Fresh Green LLC Kansas City MO 64114 YES YES DIS000059 Purple Leaf, LLC Independence MO 64050 YES YES DIS000061 Grassroots OpCo MO, LLC Independence MO 64055 YES YES DIS000062 Grassroots OpCo MO, LLC Blue Springs MO 64015 YES YES DIS000063 THF Partners LLC Kansas City MO 64147 YES YES DIS000065 Elevation Cannabis, LLC Kansas City MO 64130 YES YES DIS000067 VMO Retail, LLC Kansas City MO 64134 YES YES DIS000069 THF Partners LLC Kansas City MO 64132 YES YES DIS000071 True Level Investments, Inc. Kansas City MO 64111 YES YES DIS000072 Purple Leaf, LLC Kansas City MO 64119 YES YES DIS000074 CPC of Missouri, LLC Kansas City MO 64111 YES YES DIS000076 AW Enterprises of MO, LLC Lee’s Summit MO 64063 YES YES DIS000077 Releaf Resources, LLC Grandview MO 64030 YES YES DIS000078 TC AppliCo LLC Kansas City MO 64108 YES YES DIS000146 Missouri Health & Wellness, LLC Sedalia MO 65301 YES YES DIS000150 BMD Warrensburg LLC Warrensburg MO 64093 YES YES DIS000156 Missouri Health & Wellness, LLC Belton MO 64012 YES YES DIS000170 Harvest of Missouri, LLC Raymore MO 64083 YES YES DIS000175 THF Partners LLC Harrisonville MO 64701 YES YES DIS000180 JG Missouri LLC Belton MO 64012 YES YES DIS000186 Agri-Genesis LLC Clinton MO 64735 YES YES DIS000191 Elevation Cannabis, LLC Belton MO 64012 YES YES DIS000192 Organic Remedies MO, Inc. Sedalia MO 65301 YES DIS000199 Kansas City Cannabis Company LLC Lee's Summit MO 64086 YES YES DIS000201 GRD Kirksville LLC Lee's Summit MO 64063 YES YES DIS000204 Elevation Cannabis, LLC Kansas City MO 64119 YES YES DIS000207 The Forest Kansas City, LLC Kansas City MO 64108 YES DIS000213 Mo Retail Products Group, Inc. Lee's Summit MO 64086 YES DIS000214 Organic Remedies MO, Inc. Raytown MO 64133

