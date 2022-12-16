Missouri State Highway Patrol investigating after police shoot, kill man in suburb of Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting Thursday night that involved Belton Police Department officers.

Belton police responded around 9:30 p.m. to the 100 block of West Hargis Street on an armed disturbance.

A man was reportedly armed with a handgun as he refused officers’ commands, per the Belton Police Department.

Despite police deploying a taser, he continued to hold the weapon and refuse commands.

As the situation evolved, the subject is said to have raised the gun toward an officer.

At that point, an officer fired and struck the man, identified as 25-year-old William F. Blakely of Belton.

Belton police report Blakely was pronounced dead at an area hospital shortly after the shooting.

No officers were injured in the incident.

Investigation into the situation is ongoing.

