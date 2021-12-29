African American-owned nursing education center secures partnership with CHI Health

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Fulton Homes Education Center is the first African American, women-owned post-secondary education school for nursing in Nebraska.

"I feel like we are making a huge impact in our community, we know that with COVID-19 we had a huge shortage in healthcare," said Nesha Jones, co-founder of Fulton Homes Education Center.

Fulton Homes Education Center has an 80% minority enrollment. They are using their strengths of being young and active on social media to their advantage and enrolling younger people.

"I think we are so successful because we're a little bit younger, and we're down-to-earth and we really take pride in what we do to help our community and our young people that come to us. Generally we do a lot of our marketing on social media, we just get on social media and talk about we are doing, people like what we are talking about, and they come to our classes," said DeMeria Bruce, co-founder of Fulton Homes Education Center.

The company is less than two years old and has already graduated more than 300 students with a 96% passing rate. The co-founders reflected on the success of Fulton Homes through its students.

"I am really proud mostly of our students really putting in the work and effort to go out there and get jobs once they finish," said Jones.

"Seeing the young people go out there and flourish, live their lives and get jobs in the community and be who they want to be," added Bruce.

And if you want to do a bit of traveling, they can help with that as well.

"We are both former traveling nurses, we have one student who graduated five weeks ago and now she is now in Mexico traveling as a phlebotomist," said Bruce.

The successful business model has allowed Fulton Homes to even open up a second location.

They say their partnership with companies like CHI Health is a great attribute to their business.

Fulton House Education Center has financial plans to meet all needs. They can be reached at (402) 505-0502 or via website.

