Black woman pivots away from corporate America to find success

OMAHA, Neb. — Women have been making greater strides in leadership since 2016. But across the broad spectrum, women remain underrepresented in corporate America. Women of color are losing ground at every step, according to the Women in the Workplace 2021 McKinsey Study.

Candice Price is the only black female licensed car dealer in the state. She left a corporate job behind when things took a turn for the worse.

"I was laid off in 2015 while I was out on FMLA (family and medical leave) and pregnant and was trying to figure out what I needed to do," says Carmen Price, Owner/Manager of Home Team Auto Sales.

In the workforce, women are promoted as managers far less than men. This is why you see fewer women in roles such as Director, Vice President or CEO as the selection pool of managers is predominantly male.

"I said well, what do I have? Well I have enough money to buy a couple of cars, fix them and then sell them. I've always said I can sell anything I can understand. I have been selling things since I was a little girl," continued Price.

When you are your own boss you don't have to worry about being promoted, but the struggle and hard work are still there.

"Entrepreneurs are the only people who will quit a job working 40 hours a week to work 80 hours," added Price.

Her car dealership is a shared space with Ron's Auto Center that repairs cars.

Between entry-level jobs and the c-suite, the representation of women of color in corporate America drops off by more than 75%. She says being an entrepreneur is great but she couldn't have done it alone.

She added, "When you get to those wins, it really makes it all worthwhile."

One organization that can offer support and business advice is the recently formed, Nebraska Black Women United: nebraskablackwomenunited.org

Home Team Auto & Ron's Car Repair is located:

6005 Sorensen Parkway

(402) 505-4998

www.hometeamauto.com