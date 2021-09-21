Culxr House welcomes activists along with artists

OMAHA, Neb. — Culxr House released an album called "Freedom Summer" that sums up the fears, strengths, and emotions that people in north Omaha experienced in the summer of 2020.

Culxr House started as a creative hub for artists of all kinds, but then the needle moved and pointed them in a different direction.

"We expanded into civic engagement, and into the social justice movement, along with being a place for artists," said founder and executive director Marcey Yates.

Its mission is to feed creativity and grow the community. They say adding social justice to their repertoire was a natural fit.

"Arts always has a message to it. With the art and the music that comes out of here, it reflects on the times of the community and what is going on in the world," continues Yates.

With plenty of wide-open space, it quickly became a home base for the call for justice.

"It definitely came naturally, because this place is so community-based and focused on uplifting and getting people to the next step in their lives so it was just natural for activists to want to come here," said Rosalia Alexix, a graphic designer at Culxr House.

It's a space where artists feel their creativity is welcomed, appreciated, and understood. They say they not only made friends but found allies across the metro.

"We brought in different zip codes, different backgrounds, different races to support the mission," adds Yates.

Letting voices be heard through art and music.

They have an open mic night on Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. and on Thursday, September 30th they have an informational meeting on available programs and opportunities at the AIM Institute. It will include information on pursuing a career in technology.

