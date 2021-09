OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If your child is in need of school supplies, a drive-thru event happening this afternoon can help.

The event is being put on by YouTurn, Heartland Family Service and the Black Police Officers Association at 4344 North 34th Avenue and is scheduled from 4:30 p.m to 6:30 p.m.

More details:

