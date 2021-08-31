Facebook offering scholarships through Goodwill Industries

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Companies of all sizes are struggling to find talent and the digital space has been hit even harder. Minority representation in the digital space is extremely low, so Facebook is offering scholarships for training through Goodwill Industries.

"An individual does not necessarily have to have a disability or be of a low-income status or have barriers to employment to come and get services from Goodwill. We are extremely fortunate, especially in our Employment Solutions program, to have the flexibility to serve anyone in the community," said Tobi Mathouser, president & CEO of Goodwill Omaha.

Achievement gaps between students at various economic levels and ethnic backgrounds are widening and when it comes to minorities the disparity is greater.

The program is offered online, so you can do it from the comfort of your home. If you don't have a computer you can go to your local library or go to the Goodwill facilities.

Discrepancies in education can lead to higher dropout rates among high school students.

"This is a great opportunity for minorities. At this point, it is very important with this certificate to give individuals that extra training and they can find employment in this field. It is very important since a lot of the job opportunities these days are virtual or online," says Sarah Alba, an employment solutions manager.

The program is open to all minorities in the community, even those who think they are not a typical Goodwill customer.

"It's important because the certificate program could lead them into employment that they would normally need further education for and it would have them advance further and faster," adds Alba.

Mathouser says the program aligns perfectly with their corporate goals.

"Our mission is to strengthen the community through education, training, and work," she said. "We are very fortunate to have a lot of different avenues in order to do that."

The training is advanced enough and the certificate is highly regarded that once they pass the class, they are qualified to apply for social media management jobs.

The 10 scholarships cover the full cost of the social media professional certificate program offered by Facebook Elevate and Coursera.

To learn more, contact Goodwill's Omaha's Employment Solutions program at 402-341-4609 or email them at Salba@goodwillomaha.org