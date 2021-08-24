Genoa Indian Boarding School: Reconciling and remembering a painful past

GENOA, Neb. (KMTV) — A celebration was recently held to remember and pay tribute to the students that attended the Indian Boarding School. The boarding schools have received attention in recent months because of a renewed interest in the abuses that took place in the facilities.

"Native American history is hard, it hurts, it's painful. You have to find a way to reconcile with it. My reconciliation with this type of history is making sure it returns to the people it belongs to," said Susana Geliga-Grazales, a Native American Historian at UNO.

3 News Now reporter Danielle Davis visited the Genoa school, which was one of the largest in the U.S., and brings us a glimpse of why a foundation was formed to preserve its history and why people are working so hard to keep this part of history alive. Watch her report at the top of the page.

