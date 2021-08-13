Identity project to bridge the gap between different people, religions and communities

OMAHA, Neb. — The "You Are Tri-Faith Identity Project" wants to get people in the metro area talking, hoping to bring together communities operating in silos.

"We know now that there is a grand intersection between race, religion and politics. Getting to know someone and learning how to have a civil conversation. We believe that by coming together, can help people learn how to deeply listen and that is going to make our world a safer place," said Wendy Goldberg, Executive Director, Tri-Faith Center.

People were asked to identify themselves by selecting eight words.

"Are they a gardener, a Muslim, are they Jewish, Christian, an athlete, artist or dreamer, do they care for equality and justice?" said Marla Felton, Co-Founder, Common Circles.

The words and photos were displayed on an electronic billboard and shared with the community, in the hope that people will look at how they are similar, and find common ground.

The Tri-Faith Center has always been about bringing people, communities and religion together. On its campus, there is a synagogue, a church and a mosque.

"When we go up and look at those images, people can say, oh look at that person, they have the same interests as me and that technology is bringing the images together to bring up our beautiful commonalities and beautiful difference and interests, and we hope that it will be a conversation starter with the community," adds Felton.

They want people to have conversations with others who they may not normally associate with. This will open the path to a deeper understanding of who you are, how others see you and how you want to be seen.

"When people see us and based on our clothes, based on our dress, based on our accents, skin color, based on a variety of things, even the way we portray ourselves people have biases," continues Felton.

The conversations should spark a deeper knowledge of self and others as well as start to bridge the gap between religion, races and community.

"I don't like being asked 'Where are you from?' If I say Indiana and they accept it that is wonderful, but when they say 'Where you are actually from?' then that is a little offensive," said Tri-Faith Center Member, Uroosa Jawed.

This identity project helps the Tri-Faith Center continue to build communities of belonging as our identifies is what sets us apart but should not keep us apart.

The synagogue, church and mosque on the commons at the Tri-Faith Center campus is open to all people of different religious beliefs as well as non-believers. You are invited to visit, explore and start conversations at any time.

