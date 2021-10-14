Moving Forward: Expressión de Arte exhibit welcomed by Archdiocese of Omaha

OMAHA NEB., (KMTV) — Expressión de Arte opened in the Sunderland Gallery as part of the Cathedral Arts Project.

"The art is part of our colonial past along with indigenous ingredients thrown in. It is a collaboration with an institution of paramount importance — the Catholic church, the cathedral, with the parish and the community, it is so important," said Jose Garcia, General Director, Mexican American Historical Society.

The display features unique pieces from local artists.

"You will see a little bit of Mexican culture in my work. It is to recognize and honor all of those people who have come before me. It is a way of saying thank you," said artist, Linda Mary Garcia-Perez.

The main piece hangs prominently on the wall and is surrounded by others representing the essence of the Latina culture.

"You are not only showing but you are teaching and I really believe that teaching is part of my philosophy and who I am as an artist," added Garcia-Perez.

The collection is varied with mixed-use artists telling their stories and being appreciated by strangers and loved ones.

"My wife did this back in the 70s when our son was only two and a half years old. It is entitled 'How to be a Mom.' This touches our Chicanismo on not only being art but doing art," continued Garcia.

Admirers enjoy the art for its expression and enthusiasm for the artists' culture.

"The thing about the skulls, we are all skeletons underneath, it is an equalizer. It is an ultimate truth about being human and to take that and create this mystical, colorful and cultural truth, it just blows me away. I love it," said art lover Deirdre Evans.

More than 70 pieces of art are part of the exhibit. They will also be installing memory tables for ancestors on October 23.

The artwork will be on display until November 14.

For more information, visit the Cathedral Arts Project website.