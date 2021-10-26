Moving Forward: Local Latino business owners graduate entrepreneurship program

OMAHA, Neb. — Success stories were plentiful at the Mujeres Emprendoras (Women Entrepreneurs) graduation program put on by the Midlands Latino Community Development Corporation (MLCDC).

The women proudly walked across the stage, showcasing their diplomas.

"Just knowing that this is going to improve my quality of life as well as my family's and also provide quality care for the children I watch," said graduate Lisset Christian.

During the pandemic, the MLCDC created the entrepreneurship program for women.

"A lot of people were struggling with their finances during that time and our executive director of Mujeres Emprendoras thought creating free virtual training for low to moderate families will benefit them in the long run," said Fernanda Mungaray, MLCDC.

A total of 135 women graduated from the program.

"I am really excited to be here among my family and friends," said graduate Gabriela Martinez.

"It is a room full of positive energy, people who are looking to seek a better future and this company has provided the support that we needed to start our business and continue our journey," said graduate Ana Yumul.

The classes offered centered around business planning, marketing, budgeting and even one-on-one business coaching was available.

If you're interested in the program, visit the MLCDC's website or call them at (402) 995-9623.