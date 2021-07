OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In addition to wearing the Omaha Police Department uniforms, Deputy Chief Greg Gonzalez and Captain Kathy Gonzalez also wear wedding bands as husband and wife.

3 News Now anchor Maya Saenz has more about how the two have made their 28-year marriage work while serving the community in the above video.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.