Moving Forward: Minorities, teens and siblings less likely to be adopted

OMAHA, Neb. — Minorities, teens and siblings have difficulty being adopted. A study by Cal Tech found that African American children, especially boys, are less likely to be adopted.

Anita Johnson and her husband adopted their daughter at birth.

"I did want an African American child, but I wasn't specific as to whether it was a boy or girl because there are so many kids out there that need a good home," she said.

Other children in the metro face fostering and adoption struggles as well.

"We are seeing a lack of foster homes in general. We have a lot of kids who need homes, primarily teenagers and siblings," said Becky Bounds, Director, Child Welfare Services, Child Saving Institute.

Single people and same-sex homes can also adopt.

The amount of time kids are waiting to be adopted can be extensive.

"We've had kids waiting for years and years and years before they are adopted," added Bounds.

"When we saw the number of African American kids up for adoption, and heard the stories of how long they have been waiting, it was heartbreaking," said Johnson.

Johnson says her daughter is as much a part of her as if she had given birth to her, herself.

"Everything she does brings me joy," she said. "Seeing my family embrace her as if I did give birth...she is the love of my life."

The Child Saving Institute offers classes as well as various types of support for those interested in adoption. It has an upcoming orientation on December 13th, with classes starting in January.

For more information, visit the Child Saving Institute's website.

