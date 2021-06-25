Moving Forward: Nebraska Medicine hires diversity director

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska Medicine is welcoming its first-ever Vice President Chief Inclusion and Diversity Officer for the organization.

Ada Wilson officially joined the team earlier this month and so far she's excited to help create the job description for her position.

“We're still working through it together. This is an inaugural role for Nebraska Medicine so hiring this role is already a big decision, a big move, and it's something that is incredibly special for the community,” she said.

Wilson said the community and institutional support was one of her draws to join the Nebraska Medicine enterprise.

"When you see that at the highest levels, you know that we can actually impact change. Health equity is a critical issue and identifying those systemic issues within Omaha and not only within Omaha but within greater Nebraska, it really presents an opportunity for us to contribute to social, cultural change across our nation and our world,” said Wilson.

One of Wilson's goals is identifying critical needs and addressing those first. That includes maintaining a positive work culture.

“It's about recruitment. It's about retention. It's about belonging. And at the end of the day, it's about ensuring that Omaha sees Nebraska Medicine as a place where you can come, you can grow, and you can get the best care," she said.

Beyond diverse hiring practices, for Wilson, it's about health equity and ensuring everyone gets access to quality healthcare.

"As we think about the level of care that we provide, and ensuring that it's culturally competent, and utilizing the resources that already exist within our ecosystem to ensure that our providers are able to access and leverage them in the best way possible," Wilson said.

Wilson said that in order for any institution to move forward and move the needle on equity and better practices, there needs to be willingness; something she believes she's found at Nebraska Medicine.

"There are supporters throughout Nebraska Medicine, throughout UNMC, throughout Omaha, who are ready, who are ready for this work, who've been doing this work for decades. And so being as authentic, welcoming, and collaborative as possible is critically important for us to come together and make this a sustainable transformation practice at Nebraska Medicine."

