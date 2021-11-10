Moving Forward: North Omaha Music & Arts Center holds music master class with JD Allen Trio

OMAHA, Neb. — Love's Jazz & Arts Center, which honors the late jazz musician Preston Love, is now the North Omaha Music and Arts Center (NOMA). It held its first event Tuesday evening with a master class featuring the JD Allen Trio to kick off its vision for the future with world-class musicians.

"What's really exciting is being able to bring to the youth of the community something impactful, something that is going to channel their energy through art and culture. Love's Jazz, that was their original vision and to have a chance to further that and maximize all of the things that are in the community, that's real exciting," said Dana Murray, Executive Director of NOMA.

The remodel will come in stages and the finest detail will be paid attention to, including the best lighting to showcase art and artists.

"People can expect a state-of-the-art facility that is reaching the needs of the youth through all manners and forms of music, whether it is instrumental, dance or media arts. We are looking at ourselves as a complete music and arts academy. we are going to embody the spirit and everything that comes with that," continued Murray.

Classes and music experiences will be modeled to make sure future artists have a roadmap to success.

Music has a rich history here in North Omaha. While Love's Jazz & Arts Center will always be a part of this community, NOMA staff say they are not looking to replace or erase any of that history, but instead build upon that with music education, history and appreciation.

Tuesday's event will be the first of many more exciting events to come. They plan to have something every month.

"You had the great Preston Love playing across the street. There were not many educational services around in north or south Omaha, but something like what we are doing here, I wish I would have had something like this when I was younger," added Murray.

They are looking for the renovations to be completed in 2023.

The master class with the JD Allen Trio, featuring Nasheet Waits and Eric Revis is free. The trio also has a show scheduled on Wednesday at the Jewell Center in the Capital District at 2221 N. 24th St.

You can find out more about NOMA by visiting its website.