Moving Forward: Omaha Community Foundation

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Community Foundation is all about community. Its slogan is “good grows here” and this month — it did a lot of good.

A total of $727,000 was donated to 72 nonprofits that serve diverse and underserved communities in Omaha. They all fall into the foundation's five community interest funds:

The Equality Fund for LGBTQIA+

Refugee Community Grants

The African American Unity Fund

Omaha Neighborhood Grants

The Futuro Latino Fund

3 News Now anchor Maya Saya Saenz has more on how those funds are being put to use to enrich the lives of people in our community in the above video.

