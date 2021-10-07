MOVING FORWARD: Omaha Ethiopian Community welcomes in new leadership

OMAHA, Neb. — It's a transition of power in the Omaha Ethiopian Community; every year they elect new leadership.

"Encouraging new leadership to keep up efforts to help the community and the next generation to be able to live the American dream," said Chale Akula, former President of Omaha Ethiopian Community.

They are also continuing their celebration of the Julian New Year and the promising future they see in Omaha.

"That they will be a faithful citizen, paying their taxes to the government and doing good for their family and the community," said Rev. Tekeke Haymanot.

"This is a community of refugees coming from Ethiopia and [its] desire is to keep up good communication in times of care and times of crisis," added Rev. Mastewal.

Although they welcome community support for the organization, members of the community are also excited to help others.

"We serve Asians, Latinos, during COVID time and every occasion. We are a very globalist people. We help all of humanity around us. The new leadership promised to continue that pattern and be even better," Eddie Mekasha said.

Leaders say the strength of their organization is the ability to draw from the experience of former leadership.

They welcome everyone to attend their weekly meetings, which take place on Sundays around 1 p.m. at the Hanscom Park Church after its regular service.



