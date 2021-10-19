Moving Forward: Reviving north Omaha with a Fall Festival

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Continuing efforts to revitalize north Omaha brought out hundreds this past weekend for the Fall Festival.

The Revive Events Center and Empowerment Network along with 30 north Omaha businesses recently put on a fall festival as part of their revival efforts to highlight the good in north Omaha.

As hundreds showed up to offer support, it was a sight that many would like to see every weekend in north Omaha — families enjoying the community, shopping and supporting independent businesses.

"I like that we can be together, and this is fun for Omaha, and we can all be together without worrying about anything," said 13-year-old attendee Kamarion Jones.

"We believe it is very important to support things in north Omaha in any way we can, give back to the community here and do something to help the economy. We did some shopping, some fellowshipping," said parent Gilbril Mansaray.

There were plenty of games to play, candy trucks to visit and animals to pet to keep the kids entertained.

The kick-off to the fall season in north Omaha brought a community together, smiles to kids' faces and an appreciation for a community often overlooked.

"I like the challenge of the games and a lot of people come out here who like electronics and don't get to spend a lot of time outside so this is really useful for the community," said 12-year-old attendee Gabriel Thomas.

"To see kids in north Omaha and even those who have come from outside north Omaha come and celebrate and be about something positive, and have this make the news for something positive and be uplifting, it is good for the youth and good for us adults as well," continued Mansaray.

It was a time to just let loose, get your face painted and enjoy good music and good times, but also make an economic impact to a community struggling for its fair share.

"In order to really revive, rebuild north Omaha we need to support the businesses. It is a real practical way to support what is happening here. There are 30 plus businesses in this area that are asking the community to be a part of rebuilding and growing what is happening at 24th and Lake," said Willie Barney, CEO of Empowerment Network.

The Revive Community Center has a kitchen where the caramel apples, fried chicken and cinnamon buns are a hit.

"Invest in a community that needs and deserves the investment and do it on a consistent basis," continued Mansaray.

North Omaha's next big event will be its Christmas Village but they invite the public down to shop at any time.

