Nebraska escrow company launches division to cater to Spanish-speaking customers

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — When it comes to purchasing a home, it’s more than just a realtor and home buyer or seller interaction. Real estate title companies like Charter Title & Escrow help facilitate the home buying process.

“We offer full-service titles and escrow needs. When there’s a real estate transaction, we handle the paperwork, the money, and make sure it all comes together the right way and goes the same way,” said Alex Kumm, a commercial escrow officer with the company.

The Nebraska company started in Hastings, then expanded to Lincoln and Omaha, and then to Nebraska City, Beatrice, Columbus, and Plattsmouth — areas that have high populations of Hispanics.

“It’s the fastest growing market in our area, and it’s also one of the youngest demographics in our area so it’s only going to continue to grow so from a business sense, it makes perfect sense to reach out to that community,” added Kumm.

According to a report by the Hispanic Wealth Project, between 2010 and 2020, Hispanics accounted for 35.9% of household formation growth in the U.S. It also shows that between 2020 and 2040, it’s expected that about 70% of new homeowners will be Latino.

That’s why Charter Title & Escrow has launched a new Hispanic division to cater to Spanish-speaking customers, realtors, and loan officers in Nebraska — a move the company says it’s been wanting to do for some time.

The division started in Omaha first, with the goal to grow the division into a multi-person effort throughout all its Nebraska markets and help more customers.

The company is also interested in hiring more bilingual people to join the Hispanic division. They say no previous experience is required.

“We’ve had it on our radar for a few years now. We’ve noticed a huge population here in the Omaha area alone and the rest of the state and we wanted to grow that opportunity for a long time. We didn’t have the right person in place,” said Kumm.

The company hired Itzel Gonzalez, who is fully bilingual and bicultural, to lead the division as a Hispanic client advocate and escrow officer.

“Our goal is to go into the community and let them know we’re here to help. We’re here to help with the real estate process —what everything entails,” said Gonzalez.

Kumm said they wanted more than just a translator.

He added, “The words alone don’t do it. I could have a translator with me and repeat everything I’m saying but hearing it from someone who understands that perspective will add a huge bonus to the process.”

Gonzalez says being an immigrant herself gives her the compassion to work with others who may be new to the home buying or home selling process.

“I came from Mexico, I migrated here. I was in that moment, before where I was in front of the class, and I didn’t know what the teacher was saying. I didn’t understand the culture here, and so that’s how they could be feeling,” said Gonzalez.

Charter Title & Escrow hopes to also educate Latinos on the home buying process so more families can purchase homes and help celebrate those milestones in people’s lives.

Gonzalez added, “To me, that’s what makes me the happiest. To let them know, we are so proud of you, you’re just buying your home, or you’re selling your home — you bought it, you flipped it, and now you’re selling it, you’re making a profit, you contributed to our economy, and so those are big accomplishments because we, as immigrants, have to work extra hard because the language barrier, the culture barrier, and so all of that is an accomplishment, and we want to be there for them and let them know, we’re here for you and I can relate to you.”

