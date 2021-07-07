North Omaha entrepreneur expands mission to help minority businesses prosper

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Julian Young is an entrepreneur. He opened his own Scooters coffee location near 30th and Ames in March 2018, making it the first shop for the company in North Omaha.

In June, Young opened his second business, Julian Young Advisors, just a few doors down the Scooters.

“We help people grow businesses, but we're not just helping grow businesses, it's helping them grow wealth,” Young told 3 News Now.

His company’s focus is to support minority-owned businesses prosper and help their dreams become a reality.

“The biggest thing about what we do is we connect the dreamer to their dream. That's who we are. Regardless of who you are or where you're from, you have a dream, and I think in communities like North Omaha for so long, people haven't been told it's okay to dream. You should dream. If you have a dream, go after that dream,” said Young.

Young’s goal is to create and sustain overall wealth within minority communities, especially North Omaha.

Young says, "As it is right now, almost 80-90% of the gross domestic income in the Black community is migrating or doing what we call floating outside the community.”

According to Young, that’s mostly because of the lack of support for minority business owners.

“70-80% of the business owners that we work with, there are two statistics that kind of work against them. One is that most of them have never been exposed to a successful business owner and then the other is that most of them generally don't understand what wealth creation really is,” added Young.

Young’s advisors offer a full range of startup services from the idea phase to helping established businesses grow their success.

Young believes in shared prosperity and says it has become a passion of his to help his community move forward.

“We could stop with the Scooters. But I don't really think that's my DNA for one, but I also think it's about continuing our investment in the community,” said Young. “I'm so committed to North Omaha and seeing it to become all that I know it's capable of becoming that it would've been hard for me to just stop at owning that Scooter's.”

