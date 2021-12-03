Salem Baptist Church's 'Joyful Noise' holiday concert embraced by the community

OMAHA, Neb. — The Salem Baptist Church returns for an eighth year of making "Joyful Noise" on the stage of the Holland Performing Arts Center.

"It feels good because we hear a lot about racism and segregation and people not being able to get along. At least for one night, music has the ability to break down barriers that separate us in every day life," said Ananias Montague, show producer of Joyful Noise.

The Salem Concert Choir members say that for years they have felt the love and acceptance from people from all backgrounds embrace and support their yearly holiday concert.

"We see people from all across the city and people even come from other parts of the country just to see what we are doing here in Omaha, Nebraska. It is great to see people from different ethnic backgrounds enjoying a night of great music and dance," continued Montague.

The Grammy Award-nominated choir says just for even one night it feels good to have people from all backgrounds, united.

Along with Gospel music you'll hear some R&B, pop, hip-hop and even some country music.

"This night allows us to celebrate the birth of Jesus, put people in the holiday spirit but also it brings us together and removes all political alliances as we enjoy great music and dance."

The "Joyful Noise" concerts take place this Saturday and Sunday at the Holland Center in Omaha. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.

3NewsNow anchor Serese Cole will be emceeing the event.

For more information and tickets, visit www.ticketomaha.com