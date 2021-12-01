The newly renovated Jewish Community Center of Omaha is hosting its annual Jewish Film Festival

OMAHA. NEB. (KMTV) — The annual Jewish Film Festival is taking place at the newly renovated Jewish Community Center of Omaha. It's a community center that truly welcomes all.

"We want to provide a wide range of genres with the films but also demographics, backgrounds and representations," said Jennie Gates Beckman, Director of Community Engagement & Education, Jewish Community Center.

The film festival has been taking place for about two decades. It is about coming together and finding ways of connecting with the community.

"Christianity was built on the foundation of Judaism and so there is a lot more tie-ins than you would expect. Our Jewish values are universal values, American values, things like giving back to others, loving, kindness and learning," said Beckman.

The newly remodeled center is full of symbols, paintings with meanings and messages. They also have a hall of history that is in the works. They are especially proud of their education classes.

Beckman added."If that is goal, you can come here and learn about Judaism. We have a class starting soon called Exploring Judaism."

You can stop by to play basketball, go swimming, work on golf conditioning or participate in a variety of workout classes or competitive games like pickleball. You don't have to be Jewish to be a member of the Jewish Community Center.

They often showcase art from a variety of artists from different backgrounds.

"The intent is for everyone to come together. You don't have to leave who you are when you come in the door. You bring your full self," added Beckman.

You can join them for their Hanukkah streaming event. Visit their website at jccomaha.org.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.