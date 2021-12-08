Vida Social Magazine is Omaha's only bilingual magazine

OMAHA, Neb. — With a growing Hispanic population in the metro area, more resources are required to adequately accommodate it.

"We love to work within the Hispanic community, we are heavily involved in other non-profits and the city," said Armondo Salgado, owner of LingoDocs Marketing. "We work with the labor force and helping people hire Hispanic/ bilingual community members."

"We love our community, we love to help our community and we grew because of our community and grew with our community," Salgado added.

LingoDocs offers numerous services including menu and sign printing as well as website design services. From banners to business cards, bilingual customer support and screenprinted shirts, Salgado's company has positioned itself as a multi-service marketing agency.

LingoDocs is also the publisher of Omaha's only bilingual magazine, Vida Social Magazine, which runs monthly. Each edition, Vida Social features a "hombre y mujer del mes," or in English, a "man and woman of the month."

"These are Latino men and women that are doing things to help the community in various different aspects of life. They come from business, to social, to nonprofit, to the arts and music. We want to let Omaha know this community is contributing a lot more than people know."

The company also handles shipping to Mexico for its customers in order to help ease and reduce a lot of the shipping confusion and charges.

The Vida Social magazine is free and has been in print since 2006.

LingoDocs is open to helping other businesses and organizations connect with the Hispanic market. In fact, it currently has a wall full of business cards that represents a sample of companies and clients it has done work for already.

LingoDocs Marketing is located at 42nd and F Street in Omaha.

