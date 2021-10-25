Watch
Muscatine, Iowa to consider lifting 18-year ban on pit bulls

Julio Cortez/AP
A pit bull named Loki kicks up snow while walking on a trail at Oregon Ridge Park, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Cockeysville, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Posted at 4:33 PM, Oct 25, 2021
MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) — City leaders in Muscatine are considering whether to lift an 18-year ban on pit bulls within the city limits.

The Muscatine Journal reports the City Council will hold a special public hearing on Thursday to gather opinions on the ban that's been in place Aug. 1, 2003, and whether it should be abolished.

The issue has been on the city's radar for more than a year. But last month, the council was split on the issue, with at least three council members favoring keeping the ban in place.

