Bacon faces backlash from Trump for infrastructure vote

Trump calls for primary challengers to U.S. Rep. Bacon
Posted at 3:59 PM, Dec 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-03 17:03:00-05

OMAHA, Neb. — U.S. Rep. Don Bacon is among a list of Republicans being targeted by former President Donald Trump, who is calling for a “Republican patriot” to challenge the Omaha lawmaker in next year's primary election. On Wednesday, Trump reiterated in a statement his call for Bacon and 12 other lawmakers to face primary challenges. Trump has targeted Bacon for his vote last month in support of President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. Bacon was one of 13 House Republicans who voted for the bill. The Omaha World-Herald reports Bacon’s campaign issued a statement saying Trump is "entitled to his views" but that the congressman “has a strong record of delivering results for the people of Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District."

