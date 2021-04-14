Watch
Big-business pushback against voting measures gains momentum; Buffett signs statement objecting to restrictive voting laws

Nati Harnik/AP
FILE - In this May 5, 2019, file photo Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, smiles as he plays bridge following the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting in Omaha, Neb. A multitude of big-name businesses and high-profile individuals, including Buffett, Amazon and Facebook are showing their support for voters’ rights. In a letter published in The New York Times, the group stressed that Americans should be allowed to cast ballots for the candidates of their choice. “For American democracy to work for any of us, we must ensure the right to vote for all of us,” they wrote. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
Warren Buffett
Posted at 5:15 PM, Apr 14, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A pushback against new voting bills and laws in numerous states is gaining momentum.

Dozens of the nation's largest corporations and business leaders have signed a new statement objecting to "any discriminatory legislation." Signatories to the letter published Wednesday in The New York Times and The Washington Post include Amazon, American Airlines, Bank of America, Google and Best Buy. Also signing were hundreds of business and civic leaders, such as Warren Buffett and Michael Bloomberg. More than 350 different voting bills are under consideration in dozens of states.

On Tuesday, Arkansas was among the latest to approve changes to its election laws, including restrictions on outside polling places and on absentee ballots.

