Conservative group boasts of secret role in voting laws, including in Iowa

Jeff Amy/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2020 file photo, a sign in an Atlanta neighborhood urges people to vote early in Georgia's two U.S. Senate races. The leader of a national conservative group is taking credit for secretly helping to write laws tightening voting rules in several Republican-controlled states and says the group has secretly guided legislation in Arizona, Georgia and Iowa. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy, File)
Posted at 4:43 PM, May 14, 2021
WASHINGTON — The leader of a national conservative group is taking credit for secretly helping to write laws tightening voting rules in several Republican-controlled states.

The claims are made in a presentation by Heritage Action's Jessica Anderson, a recording of which was released by the liberal group Documented.

Heritage Action is one of several conservative groups that have jumped into the voting arena after former President Donald Trump lied about losing reelection due to voter fraud.

Anderson says the group has secretly guided legislation in Arizona, Georgia and Iowa.

