Governor signs law giving Nevada 1st presidential primary

It will be scheduled before the Iowa Caucus
John Locher/AP
Nevada Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak signs a bill into law Friday, June 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. The law would make Nevada the first to vote on the 2024 presidential primary contests, though national political parties would need to agree to changes in the calendar or state parties could risk losing their delegates at presidential nominating conventions. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Nevada Presidential Primary
Posted at 4:20 PM, Jun 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-11 17:20:02-04

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada's governor has signed a law making the Western state the first to vote on the 2024 presidential primary contests, bumping Iowa and New Hampshire from their leadoff spots.

The new law is a gamble. It's likely to set off maneuvering from other states, especially Iowa and New Hampshire, to move up their contests.

The national political parties would need to agree to changes in the calendar, or state parties could risk losing their delegates at presidential nominating conventions. The Democratic National Committee has not yet signaled whether it would support the shakeup. Republicans say they are opposed.

