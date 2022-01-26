Justice Stephen Breyer to retire from Supreme Court, reports say

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, one of the court's three liberal justice, will soon resign from the court, according to NBC News and CNN.

Breyer's retirement paves the way for President Joe Biden's first nomination to the court.

At 83, Breyer is one of the oldest justices serving on the Supreme Court. Many Democrats have been pushing Breyer to retire now, while Democrats control the White House and the Senate to ensure another liberal judge is added to the newly-conservative leaning high court.

This story is breaking and will be updated.