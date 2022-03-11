Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer and GOP colleagues speak out: 'Inflation is really killing us'

WASHINGTON (KMTV) — Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer is slamming President Joe Biden for rising inflation.

"Inflation is really killing us. And what is the president saying? What does President Biden say? He says he can't do much. He can't do much to address especially rising gas prices. That's unacceptable," said Fischer.

Fischer joined a group of GOP lawmakers who called for the administration to lower energy costs.

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki spoke today about how inflation could stabilize later this year.

“We have seen the energy, the increase you know, happen as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. So, while we're looking at year-over-year and there were year-over-year numbers that came out about a month ago as well, there are still predictions and projections from the Federal Reserve and outside economists about inflation moderating towards the end of the year,” said Psaki.

She adds that the administration anticipates the surge in gas prices will be temporary and not long-lasting.

