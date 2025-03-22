Order on major law firm rescinded by President Trump

Watch Now
President Donald Trump speaks during an event in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Friday, March 21, 2025.
DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has rescinded an order that suspended security clearances at a top law firm. He and 'Paul, Weiss, rifkind, Wharton and garrison' came to an agreement on a deal, announced by Trump on Truth Social Thursday.

The law firm agreed on providing pro-bono legal services to the Trump Administration. The deal is valued at $40 million. It also agreed that its diversity, equity, and inclusion policies will be eliminated.

The President and the firm's chairman came to an agreement after they both cited what Trump called the dangers of weaponization and wrongdoings of a former partner. He gave no detail of what the wrongdoing was.

