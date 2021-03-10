Menu

Senate confirms Ohio Rep. Fudge as housing secretary

Susan Walsh/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2020, file photo President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for Housing and Urban Development Secretary Rep. Marcia Fudge, D-Ohio speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Marcia Fudge
Posted at 3:09 PM, Mar 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-10 16:09:47-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has confirmed Marcia Fudge to head the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

This places the longtime Ohio lawmaker in charge of the agency just as Congress passes new benefits for renters and homeowners who have suffered economic losses amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Fudge, who has represented parts of Cleveland and Akron in the House since 2008, is a former mayor and a longtime advocate for assistance for the needy.

She said at her confirmation hearing that her first priority would be protecting the millions of people who have fallen behind on rent or mortgages due to loss of income during the pandemic.

