$1.5 billion is being distributed to combat supply chain issues in schools

WASHINGTON — Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced Friday that the Biden-Harris Administration is distributing up to $1.5 billion dollars for states and school districts to help with school supply chain issues when it comes to meal programs.

The funding is made available through USDA’s Commodity Credit Corporation.

A breakdown of the funding would be:

$1 billion to purchase food for meal programs

$300 million to purchase food to be distributed to schools

$200 million to form cooperative agreements to buy food from local and underserved communities.

“USDA’s school meal programs have a wide-reaching impact on the health and well-being of our nation’s children,” said Vilsack. “Now, more than ever, America’s children need access to healthy and nutritious foods and our school nutrition professionals play a huge role in making that happen."

