1 dead after Texas party boat capsizes with more than 50 aboard

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A party boat with more than 50 people aboard capsized in Texas on Saturday, leaving one person dead.

Texas Parks and Wildlife officials tell KTRK and KHOU that the boat was on Lake Conroe in Montgomery County when thunderstorms moved into the area.

Those storms created four-to-five-foot waves that caused the boat to overturn in the lake, officials told the media outlets.

Everyone aboard the boat was reportedly pulled from the water, including a 1-year-old child.

Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough wrote in a Facebook post that two people were taken to an area hospital as a result of the incident. One of those people died and CNN identified him as 80-year-old Karl Kazenberg of Montgomery.

Crews were still working to remove the boat from the water on Sunday.

A resident in a nearby apartment complex told KTRK that he saw the boat capsize.

“I was watching the football game, and I noticed that the boat was going to hit the deck and then it stopped on time, and it started backing up. Then, all of a sudden, it just flipped over,” said resident Louis DuLuna.