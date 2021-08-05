11 killed in crash near Texas, Mexico border

FALFURRIAS, Texas — Eleven people died, and several others were injured in a crash in southeast Texas.

Sgt. Nathan Brandley, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, said the crash occurred Wednesday when a passenger van carrying 24 people was traveling too fast on Highway 281, about 20 miles south of Falfurrias.

Brooks County Sheriff Urbino Martinez says the van, designed to hold 15 passengers, was top-heavy and tipped over when the driver lost control on a curve.

Martinez said he believed most of the passengers were migrants.

The injured people were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

