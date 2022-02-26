14 shot at Las Vegas hookah lounge, 1 person dead

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas police report 14 people were shot inside a hookah lounge overnight and that one person has died and two others are in critical condition.

Officers responded to the shooting around 3:15 a.m. The shooter or shooters left before officers arrived, police say.

The identity of the deceased will be released by the coroner's office.

Authorities call this an isolated incident and say there is no threat to the public at this time, though they are looking for the suspects.

Anyone with information can contact Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's homicide investigators at 702-828-3521 or by emailing Homicide@lvmpd.com.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or submit a tip online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

