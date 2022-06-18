2 dead in Mexico after Netflix series cast, crew van crashes

Two actors on the Netflix series The Chosen One were killed and six other cast or crew members were injured after a van crashed near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula.

Local media reported that the crash occurred on Thursday, and said the van flipped after running off the road in a desert area. The crew had apparently been working in the nearby Santa Rosalia area at the time.

The Baja California Department of Culture confirmed the deaths of Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar. Netflix says The Chosen One is based on the comic book series by Mark Millar and Peter Gross."